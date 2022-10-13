Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

