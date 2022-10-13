Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Enova International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

