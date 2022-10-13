Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Enova International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enova International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Enova International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.