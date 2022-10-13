Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.72

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Envestnet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

