Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares in the company, valued at $274,349,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares in the company, valued at $274,349,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $90,059. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Enviva Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

