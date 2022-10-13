EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

