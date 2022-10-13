Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $766.56.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.89. 10,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a twelve month low of $511.28 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

