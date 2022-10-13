Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

