Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (AAVMY, ADS, ATZAF, BA, BEZ, BMW, BNR, BOSS, BOUYF, BP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.10 ($11.33) to €10.00 ($10.20). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €92.00 ($93.88) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $98.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €87.00 ($88.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67).

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$8.75.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($30.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.50 ($8.67).

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €735.00 ($750.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 9,700 ($117.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €243.00 ($247.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02).

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €111.00 ($113.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35).

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

