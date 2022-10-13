Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (AAVMY, ADS, ATZAF, BA, BEZ, BMW, BNR, BOSS, BOUYF, BP)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.10 ($11.33) to €10.00 ($10.20). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €92.00 ($93.88) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $98.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €87.00 ($88.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67).

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$8.75.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($30.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.50 ($8.67).

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €735.00 ($750.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 9,700 ($117.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €243.00 ($247.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02).

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €111.00 ($113.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35).

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.