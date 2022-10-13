EscoinToken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.03 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $159.03 million and $1.28 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00016221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “EscoinToken (ELG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EscoinToken has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EscoinToken is 3.13452226 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,320,782.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.escoin.ee/.”

