Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Barclays

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 110,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.