Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $218.92

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $218.92 and last traded at $221.91, with a volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average is $284.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

