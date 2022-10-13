Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTA. B. Riley began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

