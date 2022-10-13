Estienne De Klerk Acquires 31,000 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZGet Rating) insider Estienne De Klerk acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.27 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,401.00 ($70,909.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

