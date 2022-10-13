Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 131,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of RE stock opened at $260.84 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.92. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

