Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

