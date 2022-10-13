EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

EVTC opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

