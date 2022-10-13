Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.56

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 7579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of C$880.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.81.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$101.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8992417 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.