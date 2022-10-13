Evmos (EVMOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.46 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $451.30 million and $4.46 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos (EVMOS) is a cryptocurrency . Evmos has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evmos is 1.42362987 USD and is down -9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,663,057.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://evmos.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.