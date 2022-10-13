Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,944,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

LIN stock opened at $265.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.85 and its 200 day moving average is $299.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

