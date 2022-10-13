Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $291.06 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.