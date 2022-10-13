Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

