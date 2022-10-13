Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 87,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,401. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

