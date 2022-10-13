Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

