Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $17.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $10,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

