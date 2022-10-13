F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 24,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,807. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

