F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $11.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at F45 Training
In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,400.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Stock Performance
FXLV opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -1.73. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. F45 Training had a negative net margin of 87.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
