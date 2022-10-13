F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $11.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,400.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 30.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F45 Training by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F45 Training by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F45 Training by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F45 Training by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 361,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

FXLV opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -1.73. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. F45 Training had a negative net margin of 87.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

