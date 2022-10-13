Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is AF Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 95.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $150,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $392.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

