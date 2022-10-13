Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$617.00 and last traded at C$620.29. 40,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 63,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$638.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The firm has a market cap of C$15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$651.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$669.74.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
