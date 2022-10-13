Fantom (FTM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $119.05 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $524.65 million and approximately $119.05 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fantom has a current supply of 2,545,006,273. The last known price of Fantom is 0.20242655 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 371 active market(s) with $67,514,924.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantom.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

