Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Cummins stock opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

