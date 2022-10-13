Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 86 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.