Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

