Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $282,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TTE opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

