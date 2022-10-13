Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $534,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.