Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 405 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after purchasing an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

