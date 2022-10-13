Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.56.

Equinix stock opened at $511.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $635.49 and a 200-day moving average of $667.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.28 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

