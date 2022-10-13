Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.53

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 60696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

