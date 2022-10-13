First Busey Co. (BUSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 28th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

