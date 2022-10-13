First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.