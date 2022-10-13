First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 62,748.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,447 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of First Horizon worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FHN opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

