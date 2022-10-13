First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Internet Bancorp worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

