First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.14

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 641.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 175,874 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

