First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.56

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.56 and last traded at $120.88, with a volume of 69350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

