First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
FEN stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,123. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.