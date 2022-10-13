First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

FEN stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,123. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 75.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

