First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 5,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $45.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
