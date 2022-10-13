First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 5,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

