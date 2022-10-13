First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.56

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.56 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 24866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

