First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.56

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.56 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 24866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
