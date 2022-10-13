First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 158.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RFEM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $70.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $1.612 dividend. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

