First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
