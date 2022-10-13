First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 138,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000.

