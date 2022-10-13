Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $95.48. 123,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

