Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 7.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.85. 4,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

